Head to Head Review: VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) vs. MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and VIA optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $675.17 million 7.22 $439.95 million $4.64 14.85 VIA optronics $213.92 million 0.33 -$13.91 million ($0.51) -6.18

Volatility and Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MACOM Technology Solutions and VIA optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $68.91, indicating a potential downside of 0.00%. VIA optronics has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than VIA optronics.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 47.53% 24.60% 12.15% VIA optronics -4.96% -16.79% -6.49%

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats VIA optronics on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

