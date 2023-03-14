HireQuest (HQI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ HQI opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $327.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $24.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.
HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.
