HireQuest (HQI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HireQuest Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQI opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $327.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

HireQuest Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 6,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

