Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hologic by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

HOLX opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

