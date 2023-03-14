Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 647 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

