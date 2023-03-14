Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,031 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.5 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.