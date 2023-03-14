Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2,148.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,695 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Humana worth $66,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,258 shares of company stock worth $17,772,482. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

HUM stock opened at $482.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Recommended Stories

