IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.81) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.08). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

IDYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $773.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

