iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CFO Acquires $50,000.00 in Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
iHeartMedia Price Performance
Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $20.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on IHRT. Barrington Research downgraded iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.
Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
- Diversify Your Income with These 2 High-Yielding Dividend ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.