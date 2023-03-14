IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 456 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,078.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 665.9% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,005.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,990.5% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 4,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

