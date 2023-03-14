ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 39.89% and a negative net margin of 126.00%. On average, analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ IPA opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.60. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.
