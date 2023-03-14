IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Head-To-Head Survey

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IN8bio and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($1.26) -0.98 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

5.2% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of IN8bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IN8bio and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 1 0 0 2.00

IN8bio presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 591.06%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -83.59% -71.75% Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

IN8bio has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IN8bio beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure. It is also developing QGC011 to treat hypertension with combination therapy; and QGC006 and QGC606 drug for the treatment of hypertension and heart failure. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

