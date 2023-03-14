Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.29% of Incyte worth $636,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Incyte by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Incyte by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,627 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Incyte by 8,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 585,285 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.