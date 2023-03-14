Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.29% of Incyte worth $636,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Incyte by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Incyte by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,627 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Incyte by 8,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 585,285 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
