INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Critical Survey

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of BioAtla shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for INmune Bio and BioAtla, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67 BioAtla 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

INmune Bio currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 100.75%. BioAtla has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 611.38%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than INmune Bio.

This table compares INmune Bio and BioAtla’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $370,000.00 346.39 -$27.30 million ($1.52) -4.70 BioAtla $250,000.00 370.08 -$95.40 million ($2.74) -0.90

INmune Bio has higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio -7,299.20% -40.53% -31.40% BioAtla N/A -57.78% -46.11%

Volatility and Risk

INmune Bio has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About INmune Bio

(Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc. Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About BioAtla

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and ovarian cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.