Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO Sells 37,260 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CDNS opened at $196.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $202.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.14 and a 200-day moving average of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

