Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells 5,582 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 5,582 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $250,799.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence J. Hineline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $674,448.78.

On Friday, February 24th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 7,455 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $350,608.65.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $488,941.26.

On Friday, February 17th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The company’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,469,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

