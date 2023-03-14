Inspirato (ISPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Inspirato to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Inspirato has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $93.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.11 million.

NASDAQ ISPO opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Inspirato has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $11.18.

ISPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Inspirato from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspirato has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Inspirato during the second quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inspirato by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

