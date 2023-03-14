Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Insulet in a report released on Friday, March 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Insulet Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.82.

Insulet stock opened at $303.44 on Monday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,057.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.