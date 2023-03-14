Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) versus iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Critical Survey

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and iCAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.56 billion 2.76 $180.55 million $2.16 24.36 iCAD $33.64 million 1.16 -$11.24 million ($0.58) -2.66

Risk and Volatility

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences 11.59% 16.51% 7.43% iCAD -50.26% -34.77% -25.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Integra LifeSciences and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 0 4 1 0 2.20 iCAD 0 0 3 0 3.00

Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus price target of $58.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.56%. iCAD has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats iCAD on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. The TT segment focuses on complex wound surgery, surgical reconstruction, and peripheral nerve repair. The company was founded by Richard E. Caruso in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

