Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $370,557.00 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Mark Neumann sold 8,550 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $370,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,852.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $362,122.41.

On Friday, February 24th, Mark Neumann sold 4,046 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $190,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98.

ITCI stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,153.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

