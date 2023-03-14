Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.32% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $102,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $362,122.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,441.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $362,122.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,441.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,304,121.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,527,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,410. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More

