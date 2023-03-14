Invacare (IVCRQ) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 50 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Invacare to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -205.57% -85.94% -23.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Invacare and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.21 billion $110.89 million 7.52

Invacare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Invacare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 290 1066 2251 78 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 28.58%. Given Invacare’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Invacare competitors beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

