iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the February 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMIF opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.