iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 179.7% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,372 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 311,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

