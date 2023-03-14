iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
