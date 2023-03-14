iShares Silver Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 253,208 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the average daily volume of 190,365 call options.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

