Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.53. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

