Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 32,891 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 720.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $378,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 71.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 121.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 164.4% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $1,115,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $152.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Recommended Stories

