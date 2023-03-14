Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HealthEquity Trading Down 15.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

