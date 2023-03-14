Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Silvergate Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SI stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $162.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $52.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

