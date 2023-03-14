Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 56,390 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Oxford Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of OXM opened at $109.21 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

