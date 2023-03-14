Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of CONSOL Energy worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 152.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 575.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 43.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 258,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78,392 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at about $10,814,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CEIX opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

