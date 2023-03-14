Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in QCR by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in QCR by 523.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in QCR by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In other news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary Kay Bates purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,948 shares of company stock worth $92,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

QCR Price Performance

QCR stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

