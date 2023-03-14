Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,731 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Equinix by 1.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.28.

Equinix Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $682.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $708.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.88.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,841.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

