Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 328,182 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Modine Manufacturing worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after purchasing an additional 573,397 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 349,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $335,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

