Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,227 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $506.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $99,743.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $99,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $135,486.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,072.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,260 over the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

