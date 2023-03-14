Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 965.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH increased its position in IPG Photonics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 152,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,378,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,603,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $116.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.23. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $134.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.62.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

