Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,385,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778,043 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 24.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $98.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 124.74%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

