Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,669 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of LendingTree worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 74.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 247.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 57.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter worth about $686,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lowered LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

