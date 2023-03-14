Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220,542 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,133,000 after acquiring an additional 129,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 29.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,056,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,420,000 after buying an additional 472,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 856,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $262.45 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

