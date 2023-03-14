Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 807,678 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nevro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.30.

Nevro Stock Performance

NYSE NVRO opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $78.90.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.