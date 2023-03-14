Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.49 Million Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of First Financial worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 25.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 52.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 193,283 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity

First Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $46,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.18 per share, with a total value of $60,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $46,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,580 shares of company stock valued at $110,130. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THFF opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

