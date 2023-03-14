Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Arlo Technologies worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 864,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 714,843 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 490,287 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,274,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 474,105 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 343,700 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

