Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,045 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Upland Software by 307.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Upland Software in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Upland Software Stock Performance

UPLD stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.