Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 866.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,282 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

