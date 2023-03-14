Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $4.08 Million in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 317,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $814.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

