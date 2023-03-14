Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $4.46 Million in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 241,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of European Wax Center as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWCZ. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in European Wax Center by 78.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

EWCZ opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.63.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

