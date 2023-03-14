Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,591 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.36% of InterDigital worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in InterDigital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 33.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after acquiring an additional 136,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 66.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 148,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDCC shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $315,677.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,434.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,809 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

