Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 169,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.90% of FARO Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 77,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

