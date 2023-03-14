Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,258 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of LivePerson worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 261,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 74,385 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
LivePerson Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of LPSN stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29.
LivePerson Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
