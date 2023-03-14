Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 743,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,806 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 114,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 5.8 %

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.