Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 12,429 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 88.42%.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

